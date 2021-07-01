What Are the Odds You'll Actually Win the $1M VaxMillions Lottery?

Now that the VaxMillions registration is open, hundreds of thousands of people in Massachusetts are expected register for a chance to receive a million dollars just for getting vaccinated.

But how much of a chance do you really have to win the $1 million prize? It all depends on how many people register for the prize in the coming weeks.

So far, 4,233,393 adults have been fully vaccinated in Massachusetts, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. Since five fully vaccinated adults will each win a $1 million prize, you have roughly 1 in 846,678 odds of winning -- and that's if everyone in who was eligible as of Thursday afternoon signs up.

We've reached out to the state to find out how many people have registered so far.

But for context, the 1 in 846,678 odds are much better than the 292,201,338 to 1 chances to win Powerball's grand prize or 302.5 million to 1 odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot.

So, are you feeling lucky? If so, eligible residents can enter the giveaway at VaxMillionsGiveaway.com. For residents who don't have access to the internet or require assistance, a call center is available to assist with registration. The call center can be reached by calling 211 during the below hours:

Monday-Thursday: 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday-Sunday: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Live call center workers will be available in English and Spanish, and 100 additional languages will be available through translators.

There's more to win besides the $1 million prize. Fully vaccinated Massachusetts residents between 12 and 17 years old can enter for the chance to win one of five $300,000 scholarship grants.

VaxMillions Giveaway drawings will be held once a week for five weeks beginning Monday, July 26, and continuing every Monday through Aug. 23.