What's Causing All Those Potholes?

Avoiding potholes can feel like a bad video game.

"Today, I hit three, four," said Candelaria Ferran.

"Frankly, I am looking ahead and not looking at the potholes and wind up hitting them," said added Roosevelt Allen.

"I blew up my front tire two weeks," Ashely Mosley told NBC10 Boston & NECN.

Mosley needed a new tire thanks to plummeting into a pothole.

When asked if she went airborne, Mosely said, “honestly I am surprised I didn’t.”

Crews fixing the roads said this season is a typical one for potholes.

NBC10 Boston Chief Meteorologist Matt Noyes explained the weather is to blame.

"So you got water that’s under the ground, that water can come up through the ground, but you also have the water that comes down; the rain and the melting snow. It gets in all the cracks, all the crevices, then you freeze, the water expands as it turns the water to ice and it pushes the pavement outward and there’s your pothole," said Noyes.

Knowing that doesn’t make it any less painful if you hit one. Already a dozen drivers have visited Arto’s Service Station in Watertown.

"Tires blown out, rims bent, cars shaking," said Arto Dermovsesian, Arto’s Service Station.

Making it worse, supply chain problems are making it more difficult to source new rims. Dermovsesian said to compensate, mechanics are using used rims for a fix.

Many municipalities have apps where you can report a pothole. They are liable for up to $5,000 in damages if the pothole was previously reported and there was a reasonable opportunity to fix them. This does not apply to state roads.

"All the time, all the time it only gets worse the roads are just destroying people’s tires," said Dermovsesian.