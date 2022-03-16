Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
pot holes

What's Causing All Those Potholes?

Early spring is typical pothole season in New England, but knowing that doesn't make it any less painful if you damage a tire or rim

By Katie Brace

NBC Universal, Inc.

Avoiding potholes can feel like a bad video game.

"Today, I hit three, four," said Candelaria Ferran.

"Frankly, I am looking ahead and not looking at the potholes and wind up hitting them," said added Roosevelt Allen.

"I blew up my front tire two weeks," Ashely Mosley told NBC10 Boston & NECN.

Mosley needed a new tire thanks to plummeting into a pothole.

When asked if she went airborne, Mosely said, “honestly I am surprised I didn’t.”

Crews fixing the roads said this season is a typical one for potholes.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

More Massachusetts news

Things to do 6 hours ago

Six Flags Opening Day: What to Expect

Worcester 2 hours ago

Looking for a Dog? 23 of Them Are Up for Adoption

BOSTON 4 hours ago

What's Happening in Boston?Zendaya Was Shopping for a Pillow

NBC10 Boston Chief Meteorologist Matt Noyes explained the weather is to blame.

"So you got water that’s under the ground, that water can come up through the ground, but you also have the water that comes down; the rain and the melting snow. It gets in all the cracks, all the crevices, then you freeze, the water expands as it turns the water to ice and it pushes the pavement outward and there’s your pothole," said Noyes.

Knowing that doesn’t make it any less painful if you hit one. Already a dozen drivers have visited Arto’s Service Station in Watertown.

"Tires blown out, rims bent, cars shaking," said Arto Dermovsesian, Arto’s Service Station.

Making it worse, supply chain problems are making it more difficult to source new rims. Dermovsesian said to compensate, mechanics are using used rims for a fix.

Many municipalities have apps where you can report a pothole. They are liable for up to $5,000 in damages if the pothole was previously reported and there was a reasonable opportunity to fix them. This does not apply to state roads.

"All the time, all the time it only gets worse the roads are just destroying people’s tires," said Dermovsesian.

This article tagged under:

pot holestrafficcar maintenancerimstires
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us