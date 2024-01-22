Where and when are the first votes cast in the NH primary?

A tiny community near the Canadian border will kick off New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation Republican primary voting on Jan. 23 as the clock strikes midnight.

Dixville Notch has been in the spotlight since 1960, when the owner of the Balsams resort, Neil Tillotson, arranged for residents to vote at midnight, with the polls closing and results announced within minutes. The resort closed in 2011, but voting has continued in various locations. This year, voting will take place in Tillotson’s former home, in a living room decorated with photos and memorabilia from previous primary voters.

The latest report from the secretary of state’s office shows five registered voters in Dixville Notch: three Republicans and two undeclared voters.

In 2020, former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, who was not even on the ballot, won the midnight vote with three write-in votes, one from a Republican and two from Democrats.