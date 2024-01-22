NH Primary

Where and when are the first votes cast in the NH primary?

Dixville Notch has been in the spotlight since 1960, when the owner of the Balsams resort, Neil Tillotson, arranged for residents to vote at midnight

Getty Images

A tiny community near the Canadian border will kick off New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation Republican primary voting on Jan. 23 as the clock strikes midnight.

Dixville Notch has been in the spotlight since 1960, when the owner of the Balsams resort, Neil Tillotson, arranged for residents to vote at midnight, with the polls closing and results announced within minutes. The resort closed in 2011, but voting has continued in various locations. This year, voting will take place in Tillotson’s former home, in a living room decorated with photos and memorabilia from previous primary voters.

The latest report from the secretary of state’s office shows five registered voters in Dixville Notch: three Republicans and two undeclared voters.

In 2020, former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, who was not even on the ballot, won the midnight vote with three write-in votes, one from a Republican and two from Democrats.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

More New Hampshire primary coverage

New Hampshire Primary 2 hours ago

NH voters react to GOP candidates left in 2024 race

NH Primary 4 hours ago

Has DeSantis dropping out changed the GOP race? Here's what our latest NH tracking poll shows

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

NH Primary
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us