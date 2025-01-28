Quincy

Wind causes scaffolding collapse in Quincy

The deputy fire chief told NBC10 Boston crews were concerned about further collapse, as the scaffolding is shaking in strong winds

By Thea DiGiammerino

Wind damaged scaffolding at a building in Quincy, Massachusetts, on Tuesday.
NBC10 Boston

Windy weather caused a scaffolding collapse at a construction site in Quincy, Massachusetts, on Tuesday.

Fire officials say no one was on the scaffolding at the building on Washington Street, near Sumner Street, when it blew over. No injuries were reported, but workers have been ordered not to go inside for the time being.

The deputy fire chief told NBC10 Boston crews were concerned about further collapse, as the scaffolding is shaking in strong winds. The building next door is being evacuated as a precaution.

The fire department remains on scene. OSHA has been called in to investigate.

More details were not immediately available. NBC10 Boston will provide updates as they come into the newsroom.

