Widespread power outages as powerful winds whip through Mass.

Abington and Whitman were the areas hit hardest by power outages, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency outage map

By Asher Klein

As powerful wind gusts knock down power lines in Massachusetts, more than 25,000 customers were without power Tuesday.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency reported 25,743 customers in the dark as of 1:06 p.m., with Abington and Whitman the hardest hit.

Winthrop Town Hall was without power, according to the town.

There were other impacts from the wind, including a scaffolding collapse at a construction site in Quincy and a tree that fell, blocking Route 3A in Scituate between First Parish and Arborway roads.

Logan International Airport had 47 flight delays so far on Tuesday. While it wasn't immediately clear if the delays were wind-related, the airport was operating with the possibility of wind and visibility restraints Tuesday, according to the FAA.

