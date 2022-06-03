Local

Man Found Dead in Windham, NH, Had Been Shot in the Head, Authorities Say

An autopsy found that the man died from multiple gunshots to the head in a homicide, according to state prosecutors and state and local police

By Asher Klein and Marc Fortier

The man found dead Thursday morning in Windham, New Hampshire, was fatally shot in the head, authorities announced Friday.

The man's death had been under investigation as suspicious since his body was found near the intersection of West Shore and Woodvue roads at about 7 a.m.

The update on Friday came after an autopsy was completed. It found that the man died from multiple gunshots to the head in a homicide, according to state prosecutors and state and local police.

The man's identity wasn't revealed, and authorities haven't shared further information.

Windham, which has a population of about 15,000, is located in southern New Hampshire just over the border from Massachusetts.

