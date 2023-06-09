Local

Windows shattered at TD Garden, Boston police investigating possible gunfire

Three window panels facing Interstate 93 appeared to be shattered

By Asher Klein and Eli Rosenberg

Several broken window panes at Boston's TD Garden on Friday, June 9, 2023.
NBC10 Boston

Several window panels were broken at TD Garden Friday morning as Boston police were investigating a report of possible gunfire in the area.

Police confirmed the report came in about 10:35 a.m. There weren't any other details immediately available.

Three window panels facing Interstate 93/the Zakim Bridge appeared to be shattered. It wasn't immediately clear if there was more damage on the building.

Police were seen working in the area. There was no immediate word of any injuries.

Boston police outside TD Garden investigating a report of possible gunfire on Friday, June 9, 2023.
NBC10 Boston
Boston police outside TD Garden investigating a report of possible gunfire on Friday, June 9, 2023.

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.

