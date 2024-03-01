Woman arrested in connection to head-on crash involving ambulance in Foxborough

A woman was arrested in connection to a head-on crash involving an ambulance in Foxborough, Massachusetts, last week, according to authorities.

The crash occurred at about 6:41 p.m. on Feb. 22 at 215 Main St., Foxborough police said.

A vehicle operated by Jenna Wilson, 40, was traveling southbound on Main Street, when it crossed into the northbound lane and hit an ambulance head-on, police said.

The ambulance was carrying a 77-year-old man and two EMTs, both in their 20s, according to police.

The 77-year-old wasn't thrown from the ambulance and was found still strapped to the stretcher in the back of the vehicle, the Foxborough Fire Department said. He was taken to Rhode Island Hospital for evaluation.

The two ambulance personnel were also taken to the hospital, police said.

An 8-year-old girl was in the back seat of Wilson's vehicle, officials said. She suffered life-threatening, traumatic injuries and was flown to the hospital to undergo advanced treatment.

Wilson was also hospitalized, police said.

She was charged Thursday with OUI-liquor or .08% and serious injury and negligent, OUI-liquor or .08% and serious injury and negligent, child endangerment while OUI, negligent operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation and reckless endangerment to child.

Wilson will be arraigned in Wrentham District Court Friday. It's unclear if she has an attorney who could speak to her charges.