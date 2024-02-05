Search continues for gunman involved in shooting on I-95 in Foxborough

A driver was shot and killed on Interstate 95 in Foxborough, Massachusetts, over the weekend and now the search continues for the gunman.

A dark-colored, or possibly black, sedan that was traveling southbound on I-95 just before 10 p.m. Saturday, when the driver fired multiple rounds into a black Mercedes, killing 37-year-old Justin Parker, according to the Norfolk District Attorney's Office.

Parker's car then hit a silver Lexus, which crashed into the woods. The family inside the Lexus wasn't seriously hurt, the district attorney's office said.

The 37-year-old victim was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital, where he died.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Friends say Parker was a father and lived in North Attleborough with his daughter. They can't believe what happened, or that the gunman is still out there.

"The fact that it happened while they were driving, that's what's crazy to me," one of Parker's friends told NBC10 Boston over the phone. "I know he's trying to be a good father. I feel terrible for what happened."

Anyone with information about the incident or who may have seen one or more dark-colored sedans speeding or driving erratically on I-95 before or after exit 17 is asked to call police at 781-327-9801.