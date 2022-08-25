Local

EAST BOSTON

Woman Accused in Deadly East Boston Hit-and-Run Set to Face Charges

Gabriella Mendez is expected to appear sometime Thursday in the East Boston Division of Boston Municipal Court

By Matt Fortin

Surveillance video of a deadly hit and run in East Boston in May

A woman is expected to be arraigned Thursday for charges in connection with a deadly hit-and-run in East Boston that happened in May.

Gabriella Mendez, a 32-year-old from Chelsea, is scheduled to be arraigned on charges including motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation and leaving the scene of a crash causing injury or death in the death of 58-year-old pedestrian Alan Martel, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office.

Mendez is accused of hitting the pedestrian while driving on Bennington Street on May 12, and then leaving the scene without stopping. Martel, the pedestrian, died of his injuries more than a week later, on May 26.

Martel was walking on Bennington Street near Meridian Street shortly before midnight when he was hit, authorities have said.

A friend of the victim, Billy Travalgia, told NBC10 Boston the following day that Martel worked with him as a livery driver for a cab service.

"He’s a good friend," Travalgia said. He said he only found out about the crash when he got a call to come into work the morning after the crash.

"My boss called me and told me that Alan, who is a livery driver like myself, got hit by a car crossing the street going to our office," he said.

Surveillance video showed the moments right before Martel was struck.

A livery driver struck in a hit-and-run in East Boston last month has died from his injuries.

Mendez is expected to appear sometime Thursday in the East Boston Division of Boston Municipal Court.

