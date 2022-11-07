Woman Charged in Fatal Stabbing on Cape Cod

A man was stabbed to death Monday morning on Cape Cod, authorities say.

Shortly after 9 a.m., police in Harwich, Massachusetts, received a 911 call for a stabbing at a property on Route 28, the Cape & Islands District Attorney's Office said. When they arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from serious injuries. He was taken to Cape Cod Hospital, where they said he later died.

Investigators said they have charged 35-year-old Aneka K. Brown with manslaughter and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in connection with the man's death. She was scheduled to be arraigned Monday afternoon in Orleans District Court.

The matter remains under investigation by Harwich police and state police detectives assigned to the district attorney's office.