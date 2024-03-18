Boston Police Department

Woman facing charges in string of fires at East Boston businesses

The woman was facing charges over fires at an AutoZone, CVS and Marshalls in East Boston

By Jericho Tran and Asher Klein

Firefighters at an East Boston CVS where a suspicious fire was reported Saturday, March 16, 2024.
NBC10 Boston

A woman has been arrested in a string of fires at businesses at an East Boston business plaza in the last few days.

Genesis Hurtado, 26, was arrested Monday on suspicion of setting a fire at an AutoZone on Border Street that broke out earlier in the day, police said. Seat covers had been used to set fire inside the business.

Arson investigators had already been looking at fires set Saturday night inside a CVS pharmacy and a Marshalls department store in the same plaza, and officials said Monday that Hurtado was facing charges in connection with those fires as well.

A fourth fire was set at a nearby McDonald's Monday, but authorities weren't connecting Hurtado to that blaze as of Monday afternoon.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

It wasn't immediately clear if Hurtado had an attorney who could speak to her arrest; she was due in court Monday afternoon.

No injuries have been reported in the string of fires.

Police said that Hurtado, who's from Chelsea, was arrested across Central Square Park about 10 a.m. Monday after someone reported a possible officer suspect running away.

More East Boston news

EAST BOSTON Mar 16

Arson suspected in East Boston store fires

Boston Business Journal Mar 5

East Boston Neighborhood Health Center to rebrand

boston restaurant talk Mar 4

Seabiscuit, a waterfront bakery and cafe in East Boston, is closing

This article tagged under:

Boston Police DepartmentBoston Fire DepartmentEAST BOSTON
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us