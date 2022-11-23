Woman Injured in Deadly Apple Store Crash Describes Experience

A customer who was among those injured Monday when an SUV crashed into the Apple store in Hingham, Massachusetts, recalled what was going through her mind during the tragic incident that left one person dead.

Sharon Nasser, one of 19 people hurt in the crash, was in the middle of her 10:30 a.m. appointment to learn about her new Apple Watch.

"I just heard this loud explosion," said Nasser. "Glass flying everywhere, I was thrown from my seat and I hit the ground and I landed on my wrist."

A Toyota 4runner barreled through the store around 10:45 a.m.

"I thought we were being robbed," she said. "Like someone had bombed the front of the store."

The driver, Bradley Rein, is charged with reckless motor vehicle homicide. It's unclear how fast he was driving, but prosecutors say it was a high speed.

Rein's defense attorney told a judge Tuesday there were no drugs or alcohol in his system, he has no medical issues, he's cooperated with the investigation and the crash was an accident.

"Very scared," said Nasser. "I didn't know what was going on, I saw all these bodies on the ground and unfortunately saw the poor construction worker."

Kevin Bradley, who was doing construction work at the store, was killed.

A good Samaritan drove Sharon to the hospital. She has a severely broken wrist and may need surgery.

"I am so thankful that I'm here and alive, because it could have been me," said Nasser. "If he'd come 10 feet closer, I wouldn't be here."

Prosecutors say so far, it appears that Rein had no connection to the Apple store or anyone inside, adding that there's nothing to indicate that this was intentional.

"Can't imagine this could happen here, especially at Derby Street, because it's such a happy place to be," said Nasser.