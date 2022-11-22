A Day After Deadly Apple Store Crash, Witnesses, Doctors Reflect on Tragedy

More than a dozen people were hurt when an SUV careened through an Apple store in Hingham, Massachusetts on Monday, and many face a long road to recovery, medical officials said Tuesday. One victim did not survive.

Friends remember Kevin Bradley, 65, as a family man who would do anything for everyone. He had just gotten engaged on Sunday, the day before he was killed in the crash at the Derby Street Shops. He was working a construction job at the store when he was killed.

“All I can say is he was a great man who took care of his family.”



Friends remembering Kevin Bradley, the 65-year-old killed after he was hit by that SUV yesterday at the Apple Store in Hingham.



Friends add Bradley had gotten engaged the day before he was killed. @NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/M1yMBf2Ha8 — Eli Rosenberg NBC10 Boston (@EliNBCBoston) November 22, 2022

Witnesses said the immediate aftermath of the crash was chaotic and shocking. Chloe Murphy and Shaelin Mason work next door and rushed outside right after they heard the crash.

“There were people all over the sidewalks, glass all over the sidewalks," Mason described.

“Everyone was screaming, people were crying," Murphy added.

“I am standing there in utter shock, I couldn't even process or move to help a lady crawling out in front of me," Mason said.

Nineteen others were hurt, and eight remain at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth Tuesday, including a Hyannis firefighter.

“I walked in there and said oh my God is this a drill,” Dr. William Tollefsen, EMS director at the hospital.

As ambulances raced from the scene, doctors and staff at South Shore who were scheduled off raced into work. Five patients arrived in extremely critical condition, with issues ranging from significant head trauma to broken bones and serious injuries to legs and chests.

Doctors said their training just kicked in, and while those injured are not out of the woods, their prognosis looks better today than yesterday. Everyone being treated at the hospital is expected to survive.

“Working in that environment was a little surreal, especially in a place where I have been a customer,” Tollefsen added.

The driver of the crash has been charged with reckless homicide and was held on a $100,000 bail Tuesday afternoon.