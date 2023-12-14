Woman killed in crash on I-93 in Stoneham ID'd; search for vehicle speeding in area continues

The 34-year-old woman who was killed in a crash on Interstate 93 in Stoneham, Massachusetts, this week has been identified and the search continues for a car seen in the area driving "erratically" at the time, according to authorities.

The incident happened just before 9 a.m. Wednesday on I-93 north near exit 26.

Kayla Driscoll, of Somerville, was driving a 2015 Nissan Rogue sport utility vehicle on I-93 north when, for reasons unknown, the vehicle rolled over, Massachusetts State Police said.

Driscoll was thrown from her SUV and declared dead at the scene, police said.

State police said the vehicle they’re looking for is a dark-colored small SUV, possibly a Subaru Crosstrek or a Nissan Rogue. They said that SUV was driving erratically and speeding on I-93 in Medford and Stoneham between 8:25 a.m. and 8:40 a.m.

Anyone who thinks they may have seen this vehicle should call the state police detective unit for Middlesex County at 781-897-6609 or the state police Medford barracks at 781-396-0100.