Stoneham

Woman killed in crash on I-93 in Stoneham ID'd; search for vehicle speeding in area continues

State police said they're looking to identify another car that was in the area at the time of the crash. That car is a dark-colored small SUV, possibly a Subaru Crosstrek or a Nissan Rogue, police said

By Anthony Vega

The 34-year-old woman who was killed in a crash on Interstate 93 in Stoneham, Massachusetts, this week has been identified and the search continues for a car seen in the area driving "erratically" at the time, according to authorities.

The incident happened just before 9 a.m. Wednesday on I-93 north near exit 26.

Kayla Driscoll, of Somerville, was driving a 2015 Nissan Rogue sport utility vehicle on I-93 north when, for reasons unknown, the vehicle rolled over, Massachusetts State Police said.

Driscoll was thrown from her SUV and declared dead at the scene, police said.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

State police said the vehicle they’re looking for is a dark-colored small SUV, possibly a Subaru Crosstrek or a Nissan Rogue. They said that SUV was driving erratically and speeding on I-93 in Medford and Stoneham between 8:25 a.m. and 8:40 a.m.

Anyone who thinks they may have seen this vehicle should call the state police detective unit for Middlesex County at 781-897-6609 or the state police Medford barracks at 781-396-0100.

More Massachusetts news

Braintree 19 hours ago

Theft of 4,600 gift cards in Braintree likely part of larger scam ring

WESTFORD 18 hours ago

Police investigating theft of boa constrictor snake from Petco in Westford

This article tagged under:

StonehamMassachusetts
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us