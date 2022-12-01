Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
New Hampshire

Woman Killed When SUV Crashes Into Falling Tree During Wednesday's Storm

The accident remains under investigation by New Hampshire State Police

By Marc Fortier

A 22-year-old New Hampshire woman was killed when her SUV crashed into a falling tree during the height of Wednesday night's storm.

New Hampshire State Police said they and local police responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision at 6:26 p.m. on Route 11 in Sunapee, just north of Trow Hill Road.

When they arrived, they found that a Toyota RAV4 driven by a 22-year-old woman from Sunapee had been driving south on Route 11 when it crashed into a tree that was falling across the roadway.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Her name has not been released.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Sunapee fire and New London EMS assisted state and local police at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by state police.

More New Hampshire stories

New Hampshire Nov 29

Man Killed His Partner, Then Himself, in New London, NH Officials Say

New Hampshire 20 hours ago

Alleged Shoe Thief Injured Falling Down Escalator While Fleeing Store

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us