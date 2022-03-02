Local

Abington

Woman Struck and Killed by Pickup in Abington

Police said the driver did stay on scene and called 911

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBC 5 News

A woman was killed when she was hit by a pickup truck in Abington Tuesday night.

According to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office, 35-year-old Marissa Voller was walking on Route 18 when she was hit by a truck around 7 p.m. She was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators said it appears Voller was standing in the left lane of the road when she was hit, and that misty weather affected visibility. The driver did stop, call 911 and remain on scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Abingtonpedestrian crash
