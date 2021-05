A man was stabbed late Sunday afternoon on a street in Worcester, according to authorities.

Police were alerted to the incident on Main Street at 4:50 p.m. on Sunday, and they found a 33-year-old man who had been stabbed.

Officers provided aid to the man, who was later brought to the hospital for treatment. His current condition is unknown.

This investigation is ongoing, Worcester police say.