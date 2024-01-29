Worcester police note uptick in thefts of Kia and Hyundai vehicles

Police in Worcester, Massachusetts, are warning of a car theft trend affecting owners of Hyundai and Kia vehicles.

The Worcester Police Department said residents should be aware of the "TikTok Kia challenge."

Since 2021, social media videos have shown thefts taking advantage of a security vulnerability affecting models between 2010 and 2022. The vehicles in question use a mechanical key.

The thefts have sparked a class-action lawsuit, as well as legal action from New York City alleging the automakers caused a "public nuisance."

Police in Worcester say 24 Hyundais and 12 Kias have been reported stolen since Nov. 1.

Surveillance video from a Worcester car lot in November shows two people wearing dark-colored clothing, walking towards a white Hyundai SUV. The owner said they hot-wired the vehicle and then took off in what he believes was part of the social media challenge.

"I believe it was for TikTok, because they didn't do any damage on the car, they didn't take anything on the car, just opened it and stole the car," Manuel Paulino said.

TikTok videos posted from across the country show how other people's Kia and Hyundai vehicles were stolen.

"Certain people would like to steal a car for fun, certain kids will take it for a joy ride, other people will steal a car maybe to buy drugs in and just to use for a while, others will use it to commit a serious crime," said Lt. Sean Murtha of the Worcester Police Department.

Worcester police say the recent thefts have been concentrated in the downtown and Chandler Street areas. Authorities are paying close attention to those hot spots.

The department recommends locking your car doors, parking in well-lit areas, installing a steering wheel lock or a kill switch, and using a GPS tracking device.