Topsfield

‘World's Biggest Bounce House' Returning to Boston Area This Summer

The Big Bounce America event will be open at the Topsfield Fairgrounds for two weekends in June; tickets are timed and grouped by age

By Asher Klein

Big Bounce America's "World's Biggest Bounce House" attraction, seen in a file handout photo.
The Big Bounce America

A massive inflatable castle billed as the biggest in the world is returning to the Boston area this summer, and it's bringing along three friends.

The 16,000-sq. ft. "World's Biggest Bounce House" will be open at the Topsfield Fairgrounds for two weekends in June, along with an inflatable sports arena, an inflatable obstacle course and another bounce house, according to The Big Bounce America, which brings the four massive objects around the country on tour.

When the main attraction was in the Boston area in 2019, it was just 10,000 sq. ft., but it held the Guinness world record for biggest bounce house in the world — though at least as of February, the record was officially with an attraction in Dubai.

The world’s largest bounce house has made its way to Massachusetts! Big Bounce America set up their inflatable bounce castle Friday as well as a 900-foot-long obstacle course and a space-themed wonderland at Fredericks Park. The event, which is part of a tour through 40 major U.S. cities, has already been enjoyed by an estimated 200,000. The event runs through...
Anyone who wants to jump around the four huge spaces on its return can buy tickets here. The event will be open Saturday and Sunday, June 17-18, and Friday-Sunday June 23-25.

Tickets are timed and grouped by age, and range from $22 to $45.

