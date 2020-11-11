Wrong-Way Crash Closes Mass Pike Eastbound in Natick

A wrong-way crash in Natick shutdown the eastbound side of the Mass Pike during the early hours of Tuesday morning.

There were injuries in the crash, which occurred around 3 a.m., according to the Framingham Fire Department. The extent of those injuries remains unclear.

EMS, State and Natick Police are on scene near the Natick service plaza.

Commuters will have to take the Natick Mall exit 13 and redirected to Route 30 before merging back onto the Pike past Natick.

No further information was immediately available.