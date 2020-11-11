Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
wrong-way crash

Wrong-Way Crash Closes Mass Pike Eastbound in Natick

There were injuries in the wrong-way crash, which occurred around 3 a.m. on the Mass Pike

By Mary Markos

NBC Universal, Inc.

A wrong-way crash in Natick shutdown the eastbound side of the Mass Pike during the early hours of Tuesday morning.

There were injuries in the crash, which occurred around 3 a.m., according to the Framingham Fire Department. The extent of those injuries remains unclear.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

EMS, State and Natick Police are on scene near the Natick service plaza.

Commuters will have to take the Natick Mall exit 13 and redirected to Route 30 before merging back onto the Pike past Natick.

No further information was immediately available.

Local

forecast 1 hour ago

Cold Front Moves in, Bringing Afternoon Showers Wednesday

fire 1 hour ago

One Person Dead in Douglas House Fire

This article tagged under:

wrong-way crashMassachusetts State PoliceMASS PIKENatickNatick police
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us