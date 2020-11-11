Cold Front Moves in, Bringing Afternoon Showers Wednesday

Records may be set one more day in this warm stretch. We’ve seen a record number of 70 degree days during the month of November.

November is turning into a warmer month. For example, the average high temperatures for the month of November back in 1872 was 49 degrees, now that number has spiked to 53 degrees.

A cold front will be moving in later today. Showers, even a rumble of thunder will be possible late this afternoon through the night. A couple downpours will be possible, along with some gusty winds.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

Showers may linger into the day tomorrow. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler as well.

Clouds and even a shower will be possible into the day Friday. In time for the weekend, a lot of that activity will wrap up. It will be *much* cooler. Highs will only reach the 40s and 50s most days.

We were expecting another shot of beneficial rain late weekend, early next week – those chances look fairly limited right now.