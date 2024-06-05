Young child seriously injured in Stoughton incident

A young child was seriously injured in an incident in Stoughton, Massachusetts, on Wednesday morning.

Stoughton police confirmed that an address on Lambert Avenue is the center of an investigation where a young child believed to be under the age of 2 was rescued. What led up to the rescue is not yet known.

A medical helicopter was seen landing near the home, and the child was brought to the helicopter on a stretcher. A family member accompanied the child on the helicopter.

No further details have been released.