Jessica Meir

Maine Astronaut to Gear Up for More Spacewalks

Sergei Savostyanov/TASS

Astronaut Jessica Meir will be leaving the International Space Station for a pair of spacewalks this month.

The Maine native and fellow astronaut Christina Koch are scheduled for spacewalks on Wednesday and again on Jan. 20. They'll be completing the installation of new batteries that store energy generated by the space station's solar array.

The two made history when they embarked on the first all-women spacewalk in October.

Meir, a 1995 graduate of Caribou High School, traveled to the ISS on Sept. 25 for a six-month mission.

