7 fast-food chains serving up fish sandwiches for Lent

Giving up meat for Lent, or at least on the Fridays leading up to Holy Thursday? Well, luckily for you, some fast-food spots have you covered with fish offerings.

Feb. 14 may have been Valentine’s Day, but it also was Ash Wednesday, the start of Lent. For Christians around the world, the 40-day religious period is an observance of the time Jesus Christ spent fasting in the desert.

Christians commemorate this by sacrificing something they hold dear, whether it be television, sweets like noted ice cream-lover President Joe Biden, or Instagram, like TODAY’s own Savannah Guthrie in 2023.

Giving up meat for Lent is a popular option for Christians, and many folks treat fish as their main protein during that time. While you may expect Chick-fil-A, the most outwardly religious of all the major fast-food chains, would offer its customers a fish sandwich during this time, it states in its FAQ that it isn’t “offering a seasonal fish entrée this year” but has vegetarian-friendly meal options including biscuits, salad and desserts.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

For those looking for their fish sandwich fix, however, there are a bevy of alternatives.

McDonald’s

McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish. (McDonald's)

One could not write about fish sandwiches without first acknowledging McDonald’s staple — the Filet-O-Fish — which inspired a classic jingle involving a robotic bass lamenting his brethren’s fate as fast food. In reality, the sandwich features a wild-caught Alaska pollock made into a crispy fish fillet patty topped with American cheese and McDonald’s tartar sauce, served on a steamed bun.

Burger King

Burger King’s Fiery Big Fish. (Burger King)

Burger King now has a spicy version of its fish sandwich, which the brand says makes it “a great option for those observing Lent” or those seafood-lovers seeking a tangier take on the original.

Fiery Big Fish : Available for a limited time at participating Burger King restaurants nationwide, the Fiery Big Fish features a fried fish fillet with lettuce, pickles, tartar sauce and a spicy glaze served on a brioche-style bun.

Available for a limited time at participating Burger King restaurants nationwide, the Fiery Big Fish features a fried fish fillet with lettuce, pickles, tartar sauce and a spicy glaze served on a brioche-style bun. Big Fish: BK’s OG fish sandwich features Alaska pollock with panko breading, sweet tartar sauce, lettuce and pickles on a toasted bun.

Additionally, from Feb. 14 until March 28, members of BK’s Royal Perks loyalty program can enjoy a second original or Fiery Big Fish for $2 when they purchase one at full price online or in the BK app.

White Castle

White Castle’s Panko Breaded Fish Sliders (Whitecastle)

White Castle has a few seafood options available now to order, including:

Fish Slider : This dish features lightly breaded Alaska pollock topped with your choice of American, jalapeño or smoked cheddar cheese.

: This dish features lightly breaded Alaska pollock topped with your choice of American, jalapeño or smoked cheddar cheese. Panko Breaded Fish Sliders : This remix on the fish slider features Alaska pollock with a crispy panko breading topped with American cheese.

: This remix on the fish slider features Alaska pollock with a crispy panko breading topped with American cheese. Clam Strips : This dish consists of crispy Atlantic surf clams coated in a light breading, available in small, medium and sack sizes.

: This dish consists of crispy Atlantic surf clams coated in a light breading, available in small, medium and sack sizes. Shrimp Nibblers: Available in original or Sriracha-flavored versions, this item features bite-sized and shareable butterfly shrimp in a light and crispy coating.

Popeyes

Popeyes’ Flounder Fish Sandwich (Popeye's)

Popeyes just brought back two seafood offerings for Lent: the Flounder Fish Sandwich and Shrimp Tackle Box, which are both available for a limited time at participating restaurants nationwide, joining the chain’s year-round seafood offerings, like the Surf and Turf Box and Popcorn Shrimp.

Flounder Fish Sandwich: Starting at $5.99, this item comes in both Classic and Spicy varieties. The sandwich features an Alaskan flounder fillet marinated it in Louisiana herbs and spices, dusted in a Southern crispy coating, fried and served on a toasted brioche bun topped with barrel-cured pickles and a classic tartar sauce or spicy spread.

Starting at $5.99, this item comes in both Classic and Spicy varieties. The sandwich features an Alaskan flounder fillet marinated it in Louisiana herbs and spices, dusted in a Southern crispy coating, fried and served on a toasted brioche bun topped with barrel-cured pickles and a classic tartar sauce or spicy spread. Shrimp Tackle Box: Also starting at $5.99, this item features eight butterfly shrimp seasoned in a blend of Louisiana herbs and spices, breaded and fried. The box is paired with a regular side, a biscuit and classic tartar sauce.

Wendy’s

Wendy’s Crispy Panko Fish Sandwich. (Wendy's)

On Feb. 12, Wendy’s brought back its Crispy Panko Fish Sandwich, which pairs a wild-caught Alaska pollock fillet coated in panko breading and topped with lettuce, American cheese, pickles and a creamy dill tartar sauce, served on a bun, for about $6.19.

Arby’s

Arby’s King’s Hawaiian Fish Deluxe Sandwich. (Arby’s)

Arby’s may “have the meats,” but it also has three fish sandwich options. And as part of its 2 for $6 Crispy Fish Sandwiches deal, you can get the two following items for $6 until April 8:

Crispy Fish Sandwich : This sandwich features a crispy fish fillet with shredded lettuce and tartar sauce on a toasted sesame seed bun.

This sandwich features a crispy fish fillet with shredded lettuce and tartar sauce on a toasted sesame seed bun. Fish ‘N Cheddar Sandwich: This sandwich features a crispy fish fillet with shredded lettuce, cheddar cheese sauce and tartar sauce on a toasted sesame seed bun.

This one’s not a part of the deal, but it’s still worth mentioning:

King’s Hawaiian Fish Deluxe: This sandwich features a crispy fish fillet topped with cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce, served on a toasted King’s Hawaiian roll.

Bojangles

Bojangles’ Bojangler Fish Sandwich. (Bojangles)

On Feb. 12, the home of the Bo-Berry Biscuit announced it’s offering the Bojangler Fish Sandwich for a limited time. This item features an Alaskan pollock fillet dusted in Bojangles’ Famous Seasoning and topped with a slice of American cheese and tartar sauce and served on a toasted bun.

Customers can order the Bojangler a la carte or as a combo meal, which comes with a side and drink.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: