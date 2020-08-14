Cape Cod Inspired Meal: Dinner, Drinks, & Desert

Annie Copps is a Renaissance culinary talent. Her skills have stretched into every corner of the industry at an exceptionally high level and she has forged a remarkable career in the industry as a chef, writer, editor, educator, world traveler and enthusiast for the great pleasures in life that come around the table.

Cape Codder

Serves 6

12 ounces vodka

12 ounces cranberry juice cocktail (sweetened cranberry juice)

1/4 cup fresh lime juice

About 8 ounces club soda or sparkling water

Ice

6 fresh mint leaves, for garnish

In a large pitcher, combine the vodka, cranberry juice, and lime juice. Stir well to combine. Add the club soda, stir to mix, and pour into 6 tall ice-filled glasses. Garnish each with a mint leaf and serve right away.

Mussels

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil or ghee

1 1/3 cups sliced leeks (white and pale green parts only)

1 1/4 cups dry white wine

2 pounds mussels, scrubbed, de-bearded

1/2 cup heavy cream

3 tablespoons Pernod or white wine

3 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

grilled or toasted bread

1 clove garlic, peeled

In a large pot over medium-low heat, melt the butter and add the leeks, cook 5 to 7 minutes or until softened and fragrant. Add the wine and mussels. Raise heat to high and bring to a boil.

Cover and cook until the mussels open; about 5 minutes. Using tongs, transfer the mussels to medium bowl (discard any mussels that do not open). Add the cream and Pernod to the pot; boil until the liquid is slightly reduced, about 6 minutes. Add the chopped parsley. Return the mussels and any accumulated juices to the pot. Simmer until mussels are warmed through, about 1 minute; taste and adjust seasoning with salt and pepper.

Rube the warm bread with the garlic. Serve the mussels with the broth and grilled bread

Mediterranean Panzanella

2 cups chopped tomatoes (cherry or grape tomatoes in half)

1 cup chopped cucumber (1/2-inch dice)

1 medium red or yellow bell pepper chopped (1/2-inch dice)

1 cup feta cheese broken into ½-inch bits

about 10 sprigs basil, torn or roughly chopped

1 head Romaine heart or other lettuce, sliced 1-inch widthwise

about 1 tablespoon sherry vinegar

about 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

about 2 cups large croutons

kosher or seal salt

freshly ground black pepper

Ina large bowl, combine the tomatoes, cucumber, pepper, and feta. Add the basil and lettuce. Add the vinegar and olive oil. Combine. Taste and adjust with salt and pepper.

Fresh Berries with Herbed Ricotta and Honey

15 ounces homemade or container whole milk ricotta

5 tablespoons mild honey

1/2 teaspoon chopped fresh thyme

2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil

2 tablespoons chopped fresh mint

2 cups fresh berries

1/3 cup pine nuts, lightly toasted

In a medium bowl, combine the ricotta, 2 tablespoons of honey, thyme, 1 tablespoon basil, 1 tablespoon mint, and a pinch of salt.

Divide cheese mixture among plates and top with the berries. Drizzle the remaining 3 tablespoons of honey over the berries and sprinkle evenly with pine nuts and remaining tablespoon each or basil and mint.

