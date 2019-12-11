Chilean Air Force Locates Possible Debris From Missing Plane

The Chilean Air Force on Wednesday said crews found debris they believe belonged to the transport plane with 38 people aboard that went missing en route to Antarctica.

Chilean Air Force Gen. Eduardo Mosqueira, head of the Fourth Air Brigade, told media outlets that "remnants of sponge floating in the sea were found" about 20 miles from the location where the last contact with the Hercules C-130 occurred Monday.

This is the first finding of debris in the search for the plane that went missing as it flew over the Drake Pass, one of the most difficult seas in the world.

Mosqueira said the sponge will undergo expert analysis to determine if it conclusively corresponds to one of the fuel tanks that go on the wings of the plane. The results may take up to two days, he added.