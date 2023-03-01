‘There Goes My Hero.' Dave Grohl Hauls Big BBQ Smoker to LA Shelter to Feed People Amid Storm

Foo Fighters music legend -- and just all around good guy -- Dave Grohl took the opportunity last week to haul his barbecue smoker down to a Los Angeles shelter to help give out meals to hundreds of people in the middle of an unrelenting storm.

Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission's CFO shared a video on Instagram of Grohl giving a shoutout to the founder and the president during their 350-mile run to end homelessness.

Grohl was based back at the LA location, and said he would save them a plate.

"Not only did [he] wish us luck, but he cooked for hundreds of people who live in our shelters in the middle of one of the worst storms. Nothing but love and respect for Dave," President and Chief Financial Officer Rowan Vansleve said in the post.

Hope the Mission works to "prevent, reduce and eliminate poverty, hunger and homelessness."

Grohl showed up at the shelter with thousands of dollars in meat and fixings, from brisket to baked beans.

He reportedly spent 16 hours carving up meats and helping out.

So, without telling anyone, Dave Grohl brought his giant smoker and cooked/fed barbecue and sides for 500 folks at Hope Mission in L.A. during the storms. Paid for it all. Worked 16 hours. So, when the aliens get here and ask “who’s in charge?”, I think we take them to Dave… https://t.co/CFIH4GOsfb pic.twitter.com/6BrUqjsgA6 — Liz Allman Seccuro (@LizSeccuro) February 28, 2023

He cooked and trimmed the fat off mouth-watering looking barbecue for hours, serving hundreds as a major storm hit Southern California last week, leaving lower elevations covered in snow.

This isn't the first time that Grohl rolled out the barbecue smoker to feed people in need.

In 2018 during the Woolsey Fire, Grohl served firefighters battling the blaze.

He also served people for 36 hours in December 2018 at the LA Regional Food Bank.

There goes our barbecue hero.