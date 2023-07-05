9-year old, teen among 9 shot at DC Fourth of July gathering

Nine people, including a child and a teenager, were hurt in a drive-by shooting that targeted a Fourth of July gathering in Washington D.C., police said. Four people are in critical condition, and police are looking for an SUV and suspects.

Someone drove a dark-colored SUV in the 4700 block of Meade Street in the Deanwood area and stopped in front of the gathering, the Metropolitan Department of Police said. At least one person in the SUV opened fire. Officers responded just before 1 a.m.

“As it drove through the street, it stopped and it fired shots in the direction of some of our residents that were outside,” Assistant Chief Leslie Parsons said at a news conference.

D.C. Fire and EMS crews took several people to hospitals, and some victims took themselves. At least four people were in critical condition and three have non life-threatening injuries, police said.

A 9-year-old and a 17-year-old are among the victims.

Police are looking for the dark-colored SUV. No arrests have been announced.

Police believe this was a targeted attack and are asking anyone with photos, video or other information that could help the investigation to contact them.

#Update: Assistant Chief Leslie Parsons provides an update on the multiple people shot in the 4700 block of Meade Street, Northeast.



Have info? Call 202-727-9099 or text 50411 pic.twitter.com/1aJ50vlK6y — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) July 5, 2023

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is helping with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.