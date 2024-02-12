Super Bowl

‘Free Wings for America': Buffalo Wild Wings to give free wings thanks to Super Bowl overtime

The franchise announced that they will be giving away free wings after the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers game went overtime.

By Daniela Gonzalez

Medium traditional wings (back) at Buffalo Wild Wings
Dixie D. Vereen/For The Washington Post via Getty Images

This is the deal: If the Super Bowl goes overtime, the wings are free at Buffalo Wild Wings.

The franchise announced that they will be giving away free wings after the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers game went overtime in Super Bowl 58.

"WE GOT OT!! FREE WINGS FOR AMERICA!!" the wings restaurant wrote on the social media platform X.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

But how does it work? There's a certain amount of free wings a person can get at their local Buffalo Wild Wings. Everyone in the U.S. can redeem six free boneless or traditional wings at Buffalo Wild Wings on Monday, Feb. 26, from 2 to 5 p.m.

Although it is a great opportunity to eat free food, some social media users replied to the thread, saying that they wish they had given the promotion date closer to the game.

Some of the comments stated: "You trying to make us all forget about it by the distant Monday 26th," and "Why a week and a half later..."

U.S. & World

Elon Musk 1 hour ago

Elon Musk must testify in SEC probe of his Twitter takeover

Super Bowl 2 hours ago

Has an NFL team ever had a Super Bowl threepeat? Kansas City Chiefs will try to be the first

Nothing has been said about the date of the deal being 15 days after the game.

Visit this website for additional terms and details.

Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas offered some eclectic and expensive food and beverage options. Here's how much items cost inside and outside the stadium.

This article tagged under:

Super Bowl
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us