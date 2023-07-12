cruises

Deck the… seas? Hallmark to launch first-ever Christmas-themed cruise in November

The Christmas movie giant will redecorate the Norwegian Gem with all things Christmas before its departure on November 5.

By Kaitlyn Schwanemann

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Hallmark Channel has announced its first-ever Christmas-themed cruise ship, complete with ugly sweaters, holiday music, and more.

The Christmas movie giant will redecorate the Norwegian Gem with all things Christmas before its departure on November 5.

The four-night excursion from Miami to Nassau will commence with a tree-lighting ceremony called "Light the Night."

Other holiday activities on board include ugly sweater contests, cookie decorating, and Christmas "carol-oke," to name a few.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Christmas movie stars from the Hallmark Channel will also be on board for photo ops and behind-the-scenes panels.

Hallmark will also premiere a new "Countdown to Christmas" movie at sea.

Booking officially opens to the general public on July 21.

This article tagged under:

cruisesChristmasMiamiholidaysBahamas
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us