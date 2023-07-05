Woman shot, killed in Waterbury, Connecticut

A homicide investigation is underway in Waterbury on Wednesday morning.

Police responded to Hillside Avenue at Kellogg Street around 4:30 a.m. after getting a report of someone who was unresponsive.

Authorities said the woman was later determined to have been shot. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman's identity has not been released.

The Waterbury Police Department Major Crimes detectives are actively investigating the woman's death.

Anyone with information is asked to call the WPD Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or through the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (203) 755-1234.