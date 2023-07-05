Waterbury

Woman shot, killed in Waterbury, Connecticut

NBC Universal, Inc.

A homicide investigation is underway in Waterbury on Wednesday morning.

Police responded to Hillside Avenue at Kellogg Street around 4:30 a.m. after getting a report of someone who was unresponsive.

Authorities said the woman was later determined to have been shot. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman's identity has not been released.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The Waterbury Police Department Major Crimes detectives are actively investigating the woman's death.

Anyone with information is asked to call the WPD Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or through the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (203) 755-1234.

This article tagged under:

Waterbury
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us