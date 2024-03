How much snow did New England get?

A storm hit New England overnight on Saturday and is moving out of the region on Sunday, bringing winds, rain and in northern New England, a lot of snow.

As the storm continues to move out of the region, notable snowfall was reported across NH and ME. Here's a look at how much snow fell last night. #NHwx #MEwx pic.twitter.com/fMgc2DkVXO — NWS Gray (@NWSGray) March 10, 2024

Here are the snow totals for New England during the storm:

MAINE

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Rangeley 8.0 in

Avon 8.0 in

Andover 7.5 in

Madrid 7.3 in

Bethel 7.0 in

Newry 7.0 in

Lovell 6.0 in

Carrabassett Valley 5.5 in

Temple 3.5 in

North New Portland 3.0 in

W Kingfield 3.0 in

Farmington 2.5 in

Jackman 2.0 in

New Vineyard 2.0 in

Oxford 2.0 in

Livermore Falls 1.5 in

Anson 1.0 in

Wayne 1.0 in

NEW HAMPSHIRE

Bartlett 14.3 in

Carter Notch Shelter 13.0 in

Bristol 11.0 in

Jackson 10.5 in

Hermit Lake Shelter 10.6 in

Harvard Cabin 9.4 in

Mount Washington 8.7 in

East Sandwich 8.0 in

Center Sandwich 8.0

Albany 7.0 in

Berlin 7.0 in

North Conway 6.9 in

New London 6.7 in

Danbury 6.7 in

Ashland 6.5 in

Campton 6.5 in

Lonesome Lake Hut 6.4 in

Freedom 6.2 in

Zealand Falls Hut 6.0 in

Tamworth 6.0 in

Plymouth 5.6 in

Washington 4.4 in

Croydon 4.0 in

Pittsburg 4.0 in

Hanover 3.7 in

Meredith 3.5 in

Sutton Mills 3.1 in

Contoocook 3.0 in

Littleton 2.7 in

Carroll 2.5 in

Antrim 2.3 in

Windsor 2.3 in

West Unity 2.2 in

Salisbury 2.1 in

Cornish 2.0 in

Warner 2.0 in

Wolfeboro 1.5 in

Henniker 1.5 in

Bridgewater 1.4 in

Temple 1.3 in

Northfield 1.2 in

Tilton Northfield 1.0

Laconia 1.0 in

Ossipee 1.0 in

Whitefield 1.0 in