New Hampshire

Man dies after suffering medical emergency while hiking NH mountain

The 59-year-old hiker was climbing Black Cap, a mountain in Conway

By Marc Fortier

NH Fish and Game/Twitter

A man died after suffering a medical emergency while hiking in New Hampshire over the weekend.

New Hampshire Fish and Game said they received a call around 7 p.m. Sunday reporting that a 59-year-old hiker was having a medical emergency near the summit of Black Cap, a mountain in Conway. He was with family members who attempted life-saving measures, but they were unsuccessful.

North Conway Fire and Rescue and Action Ambulance responded, along with Fish and Game conservation officers.

Rescuers located the group a little over a mile from the trailhead. The man's body was carried out, with crews arriving back at the trailhead shortly after 9:30 p.m. The body was transported from the scene by a local funeral home.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The man's name has not been released and no further details were immediately available, Fish and Game officials said.

More New Hampshire stories

Laconia Jul 2

Dozens injured after car crashes into restaurant in Laconia, NH

New Hampshire 21 hours ago

Flooding from rain damages road to New Hampshire beach

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us