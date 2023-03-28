Teen Drowns After Jumping Into Reservoir During Police Pursuit in Conn.

A 17-year-old drowned at Lakewood Lake after running from officers that found him in a stolen vehicle in Waterbury on Tuesday.

Police said they initially responded to Grilleytown Road at about 12:15 p.m. after finding an abandoned and unoccupied stolen car out of Millertown, New York.

Shortly after, authorities located another motor vehicle that was stolen out of Ridgefield. The car was parked and occupied on nearby Sage Drive. As officers approached the car, four people got out and ran, police said.

Officers arrested a 14-year-old and 16-year-old. The other two people fled into a wooded area nearby and were seen by officers getting into a reservoir known as Lakewood Lake.

Police said one of the teens got out of the water and was taken into custody. The other teen went under water and couldn't be seen, according to the police department.

Officers got into the water to try and locate the 17-year-old, but were unsuccessful in finding him. The Region 5 dive team responded and pulled the teen's body out of the water. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Everyone inside the stolen car lived in Waterbury and were known to the police department for previous arrests.

The three teens that were arrested face charges including theft of a stolen motor vehicle and interfering with police.

Connecticut State Police is investigating the teen's death. No additional information was immediately available.