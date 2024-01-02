trending news

Party like it's 1996. Why your 2024 calendar is a massive '90s throwback

2024's calendar lines up perfectly with 1996 -- and the internet is loving it

By Alexandria Fisher

There's no better time to bring out your old Jonathan Taylor Thomas calendar from 1996 than right now.

That's because 2024's calendar lines up perfectly with 1996 -- and the internet is loving it.

The year 2024 began on a Monday, just like 1996. Both are leap years, making this calendar matchup particularly interesting.

Just like 1996, 2024 is an Olympic year and a presidential election year.

But 1996 won't be the only calendar to match 2024, according to Time and Date.

Others include: 1940, 1968, 2052, 2080, 2120.

A leap year occurs when one day is added to the calendar every four years.

