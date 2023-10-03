Police investigating attempted abduction of 9-year-old girl in Concord, NH

Police say they are investigating a report that a man attempted to lure a 9-year-old girl into his vehicle on Monday afternoon in Concord, New Hampshire.

Concord police said they took a report at 4:15 p.m. Monday of an adult male trying to get a girl into his vehicle. They responded to the scene and spoke with the girl and her father. They learned that the girl was riding her bicycle in the area of Cumberland Farms on Fisherville Road when the man tried to convince her to get in his vehicle.

Police said they were given a license plate number and were able to locate and interview a possible suspect.

No arrests have been made at this time, they said. The case remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to contact Detective Steve Hemming of the Concord Police Department at 603-225-8600. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Concord Regional Crimeline at 603-226-3100 or online at www.concordregionalcrimeline.com.