recipe

Spicy, Pineapple Coconut ‘Nightshade Margaritas'

Serves 2-3

INGREDIENTS:

8oz canned coconut milk, full fat

1/2 fresh pineapple, cored, diced, and frozen (about 3-4 cups)

1/2 cup freshly squeezed lime juice, more or less to taste

1/2 cup pepper-infused tequila. I used 2 habaneros, 2 jalapeños, and 2 serranos in this batch with about 750 ml of Kirkland brand Tequila Silver and loved it.

3 TBS agave, more or less to taste

Lime wheels for garnish

Tajin for rimming

Pineapple fronds for garnish, optional

Ice, optional

PREPARATION:

In a high powered blender, combine the coconut milk, pineapple, lime, infused tequila, and agave. Blend until smooth.  Taste and adjust with lime and agave -- the sweetness of the pineapple and the heat of the tequila will vary, so taste and adjust so it is perfect and to your liking.

Adding a cup of ice is also a nice way to get an extra chill and lighten it up a bit. 

Rim glasses with lime juice and dust with Tajin. (If you would like a local, organic option, Curio Spice's "Magic Salt" is great).

Serve garnished with a wedge of lime and pineapple frond. Cheers!

