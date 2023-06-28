CT state rep. allegedly assaulted outside of Muslim gathering in Hartford

A Connecticut elected official was assaulted outside of an Islamic prayer ceremony in downtown Hartford on Wednesday, police said. The suspect appeared in court Thursday and has been ordered to have no contact with State Rep. Maryam Khan.

Kahn was attacked outside of an Eid al-Adha gathering being held at the XL Center, according to a statement from House Speaker Matt Ritter and Majority Leader Jason Rojas.

Hartford police told NBC Connecticut that an arrest has been made in connection to the incident.

Officers were called to the area at about 11 a.m. after getting a report that a man had assaulted a woman. Police found the man being detained by civilian bystanders and he was later arrested.

During their investigation, police learned that 30-year-old Andrey Desmond, of New Britain, approached the elected official and made unwanted advances. Authorities said he tried to prevent Khan from leaving and assaulted her.

Desmond tried to flee but was chased and held down by another worshipper, according to police. Khan suffered minor injuries and was evaluated by medical personnel at the scene.

The Connecticut Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) said Khan had attended the Eid al-Adha event, commonly known as "Eid," right before the apparent attack.

"It is especially painful that Rep. Khan was attacked on a holy night of peace and prayer. On a night she should be spending with her friends and family," Ritter and Rojas said in a statement.

The holiday is typically celebrated with prayers, small gifts for children, distribution of meat to the needy and social gatherings, according to CAIR.

"She's deeply in shock in terms of why this happened, how it happened. She has been injured. So she's recovering from her injuries," Chairperson of CT CAIR Farhan Memon said in an interview.

According to the organization, Kahn, her three children, her sister and a friend all witnessed the incident. CAIR said Desmond made "vulgar and obscene remarks...grabbed and hit her and threw her to the ground."

"She [Kahn] and her sister and her friend and daughter all wear hijab, which is the Muslim headscarf, indicated to the attacker that they were Muslim, and perhaps indicated to the attacker, that they were vulnerable to be assaulted," Memon told NBC Connecticut.

Rep. Khan is a friend and I had lunch with her just yesterday. She is a brilliant school teacher and legislator and represents the very best of Connecticut. Sen. Matt Lesser

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said he was at the prayer service with Khan right before the attack.

"I'm deeply troubled by the assault that she endured following the prayer service...I spoke with Representative Khan this afternoon and am deeply sorry for what she and her family experienced today, on what should have been a day of joy and celebration," Bronin said.

Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez, superintendent of Hartford Public Schools, said she is sad and angered by what happened to Khan, who is a special education teacher in the district.

“I am deeply saddened and angered by what Maryam has experienced, especially following such a meaningful, joyous occasion that carries such significance for our Muslim Community. We will stay in touch with Maryam and will provide whatever support she and her family need to heal physically and emotionally,” Torres-Rodriguez said.

“Maryam Khan represents the very best of our city and our district. She works on behalf of her Special Education students at Weaver High School, many of whom face tremendous challenges. As a state representative, she prioritizes equity and policies that will benefit those in our community who have been historically marginalized. My heart is with Maryam, her family and all who have been impacted by this heinous act,” Torres-Rodriguez said.

Police said Desmond faces charges including third-degree assault, unlawful restraint, breach of peace and interfering with police.

Bond for Desmond was set at $250,000 and he has a court date scheduled for July 17.

The defense team has requested mental health resources for Desmond.