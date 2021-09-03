afghanistan evacuation

U.S. Plans to Send at Least Two Afghan Evacuees to Kosovo for Further Review

At least two Afghans who were evacuated to the U.S. will be sent to Kosovo for more review, but that does not mean they necessarily pose a terror threat

U.S. Marine Corps
Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla/U.S. Marine Corps via AP

The U.S. plans to send at least two Afghan evacuees back out of the country to Kosovo because of security concerns raised after they arrived at a U.S. airport, said two sources familiar with the U.S. evacuation.

The Afghans will undergo a further review in Kosovo.

The sources caution, however, that federal officials are acting out of abundance of caution, and just because a person is flagged does not mean they are a terrorist or pose a threat. Something in their profile — their name, background or a number in their cellphone — raised enough concern that they could not be permitted to stay in the U.S. pending additional review, according to the sources.

