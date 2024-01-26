Bahamas

U.S. warns travelers to the Bahamas to be cautious after 18 murders in capital this year

The raised advisory level comes after the U.S. Embassy in Nassau posted a security alert that expressed concern that Americans might be victimized by gang violence in the capital.

By NBC News

Tourists at a beach in Nassau, Bahamas
Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The U.S. State Department on Friday increased its advisory level for would-be travelers to the Bahamas, urging "increased caution," as the nation's capital has recorded 18 murders this year.

The elevation to Level 2 follows a security alert posted Wednesday by the U.S. Embassy in Nassau, which expressed concern that Americans might be victimized by gang violence in the capital.

"Murders have occurred at all hours including in broad daylight on the streets," the embassy said in its alert. "Retaliatory gang violence has been the primary motive in 2024 murders."

U.S. travelers were advised to be especially cautious in Nassau, use caution when out at night anywhere in the Bahamas, "keep a low profile," be aware of the surroundings, don't resist if confronted by robbers, and have and review security plans.

The State Department added that short-term vacation rentals have the added concern of often lacking the kind of private security present at hotels. It said Nassau's gang crime is not fenced out of areas frequented by tourists.

"Violent crime, such as burglaries, armed robberies, and sexual assaults, occur in both tourist and non-tourist areas," it said in its travel advisory.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com here.

Bahamas
