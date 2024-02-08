Super Bowl

Young 49ers fan goes viral on social media

The New Jersey native who recently got a liver transplant will be cheering on San Francisco Sunday

NBC Universal, Inc.

A young 49ers fan has turned into social media celebrity.

Cooper Cota lives in New Jersey. But his heart is with the San Francisco 49ers.

Cooper, who turns 3 later this month, recently got a liver transplant and there have been a lot of hospital visits.

While struggling through the recent surgery, Cooper’s parents started posting videos of him, cheering on his favorite team under the account @cooperstransplant on TikTok.

"He'll just run around saying it, it gets a little crazy,” said Sherman Cota, Cooper’s father.

"We had one moment, we just were driving in the car and he was just saying it in the car seat, yelling it at the top of his lungs,” said Amanda, Cooper's mother.

“I take him to the doctor’s office, he just walks around the office saying ‘Let's go Niners!,” said Amanda Cota, Cooper’s son.

Cooper's 49ers fandom comes from the family, and the football that's often on their TV.

Now with a big TikTok audience, Cooper doesn't know it. But he's inspiring a lot of other fans just in time for the Super Bowl.

Scott Budman has the full report in the video above.

