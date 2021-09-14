Here's Why Boston's Election Results Are Taking So Long This Year

If you've been following Boston's preliminary mayoral election and wondered where the results are, you're not alone.

More than two hours after polls closed, just over a few hundred votes had been transmitted through The Associated Press, despite thousands of people having voted at the polls alone.

Unofficial Preliminary Municipal Election results will be posted to the https://t.co/IQEPNqo2nE website later this evening after the polls close at 8 p.m. pic.twitter.com/Jy7LkRHbAi — Boston Election Department (@BostonElections) September 14, 2021

What's the hold up? State elections officials explained on Twitter that it has to do at least in part with ballot drop boxes, one of the ways voters were encouraged to return their ballots this year.

Reminder for those eager for election results tonight -- last minute returns of ballots to drop boxes means a later count than past elections. Ballots need to be checked in at City Hall before they can be counted & added to the precinct tallies. — Mass. Elections (@VotingInMass) September 15, 2021

Elections officials told NBC10 Boston that about 7,000 ballots were received Tuesday by mail or drop box, and they would be processed at Boston's Election Department, including cross-referencing with voter rolls.

All the ballots will be counted Tuesday night, the officials added.

While the delay in vote counting may mean it'll be a long night for some of the candidates and their supporters, City Councilor Michelle Wu -- who'd been leading the polls -- was confident enough in them to claim victory on the night.

She told supporters around 10 p.m. that she's confident she'll be among the top two vote-getters, qualifying her for the next and final round in the mayoral race.

“We are confident we’ve made the top two and are moving on to the final.” - @wutrain pic.twitter.com/S3YOgsPXk2 — Alison King NBC10 Boston (@AlisonNBCBoston) September 15, 2021

Boston was one of 15 cities holding elections Tuesday, but the historic implications of the race meant the capital's mayoral race was especially closely watched -- the city has never elected a woman or a person of color to its top job.

But the wait for results left the city's politicos online with nothing much to do but wait and crack jokes.

