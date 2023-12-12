decision 2024

NH Gov. Sununu to endorse Nikki Haley for president, sources say

Sununu has built a reputation as a centrist, at times criticizing former President Donald Trump

By Asher Klein

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu introducing presidential candidate Nikki Haley at an event in the Granite State in September 2023.
NBC10 Boston

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is coming off the sidelines in the Republican presidential race, with three sources telling NBC News he's endorsing Nikki Haley.

The backing of the popular governor, who isn't running for reelection next year, could be an important factor in New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation presidential primary.

Sununu hasn't announced an endorsement, but he is scheduled to appear with Haley at a 6 p.m. town hall in Manchester on Tuesday night.

A representative shared a statement from Sununu to NBC News ahead of the event: "I look forward to joining Nikki at her town hall this evening — it’s going to be a lot of fun!"

Haley posted a similar message Tuesday:

Sununu has built a reputation as a centrist, at times criticizing former President Donald Trump, who's been leading the polls in New Hampshire and elsewhere in the 2024 primary. Haley, a former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and governor of South Carolina, has pulled into second place in many polls of residents in the Granite State, ahead of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

We speak to New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu about local politics and the Republican primary in his state.

Sununu at one point was discussing possibly running for the Republican nomination for president, but eventually said he wouldn't seek it.

This article tagged under:

decision 2024New HampshireChris SununuNikki Haley
