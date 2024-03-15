Taking@Issue: Biden in New Hampshire, Healey's marijuana pardons, and St. Patrick's politics

This week on the Taking@Issue podcast, Cory Smith is out to enjoy his first days of fatherhood. But no fear - we have Matt Prichard - joining from California - Sue O’Connell and Jeff Saperstone to break down your latest political headlines.

We’re taking a Granite State reunion – how was President Biden received during a visit to New Hampshire this week after snubbing the state’s first in the nation primary. In Massachusetts, Gov. Maura Healey announces her plan to pardon those with minor marijuana convictions – what are the pros and cons of that kind of move? And St. Patrick’s Day is here in Massachusetts – and the political scene is as lively as ever. For the full conversation, watch in the player above, or subscribe to listen to Taking@Issue wherever you get your podcasts.

BIDEN VISITS NEW HAMPSHIRE

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Now that the focus of this election cycle has moved from primaries to general election, President Joe Biden gave New Hampshire some attention. Of course, he had already won the primary there – but it still makes for an awkward political moment.

“The Democrats feel democracy is at stake and they're going to vote for Joe Biden no matter what. But it is fascinating to see this kind of two step that Biden and the Democrats have had to do around New Hampshire,” Sue says.

“he's got to go to these battleground states where they're going to have four electoral votes or where are they going to get, you know, double digit electoral votes. He can't take any state for granted in this election cycle,” Jeff adds.

HEALEY’S MARIJUANA PARDONS

Earlier this week Gov. Maura Healey announced that a plan to issue blanket pardons for anyone convicted of simple marijuana possession in the state. There was already a system in place to expunge a record without a formal pardon, but this would take things a step further, and echoes President Joseph Biden’s pardon proclamation in 2022, that granted unconditional forgiveness to U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents for federal convictions of simple marijuana possession.

“It’s a Massachusetts will lead the way on this sort of a thing. And, you know, maybe other states will follow,” Jeff says.

Sue adds that the conversation on marijuana has become less controversial over time, though there are still many questions associated with how states can responsibly address its regulation.

“I remember that the push back against, legalization was more that people didn't want, dispensaries in their neighborhoods or in their stores, that they were worried that kids were going to get into the marijuana, which, of course, they have been for about, you know, 50. 60 years or so. So, so I think the push back was more about the expansion of it as a business. And then, you know, now we're in a situation where you actually have communities wondering where the tax revenue is, why they can't have a dispensary in their neighborhood," Sue says.

ST. PATRICK'S DAY POLITICS

St. Patrick's Day has a long history in Boston. These days, the event includes the annual St. Patrick's Day Breakfast, the parade in South Boston. Sue will be hosting the parade alongside Colton Bradford on Sunday. She has a preview with Sen. Nick Collins ahead of the event.

"It's the political event of the year in Boston, and it showcases the, great history we have here, with our Irish and American, culture, the largest public event in, the city of Boston, following the Saint Patrick's Day parade. But it's sort of a who's who of, political leaders coming together, facing the music and, testing their mettle," Collins said.