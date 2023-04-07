masters tournament

Amateur Sam Bennett, Tattooed With Father's Final Words, Achieving Masters Dream

Bennett, 23, is making his Masters debut after winning the U.S. Amateur Championship last summer

By Logan Reardon

Only five players went bogey-free in the opening round of the 2023 Masters Tournament.

One of them – Sam Bennett – is a fifth-year senior at Texas A&M University, the reigning U.S. Amateur champion and is making his Masters debut.

But that’s just the beginning of Bennett’s story.

On his left forearm, the 23-year-old Texas native has a unique tattoo. It’s a message in his father’s handwriting, reading “Don’t wait to do something.”

That note was the last thing his father Mark Bennett, who died in 2021 after an eight-year battle with early-onset Alzheimer’s, ever wrote.

Bennett heeded his father’s advice on Thursday, shooting a 4-under 68 to put himself in a tie for sixth on the leaderboard. He shot a 4-under 32 on the front-nine, tying the Masters record for lowest first-nine by an amateur.

With 15 pars, two birdies and an eagle, Bennett became the only amateur in the last 30 years to record a bogey-free round at the Masters. No amateur has ever won at Augusta.

Bennett is paired with 2022 Masters champion and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, along with world No. 5 Max Homa, for the first two rounds. He teed off on Friday morning for the second round, shooting a birdie on the first hole for the second straight day.

While there’s still plenty of golf to be played, Bennett is squarely in the mix with the projected cut at 1-over.

