Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott Breaks One Cowboys Playoff Record, Ties Another in Win Over Bucs

Prescott recorded five total touchdowns in Dallas' 31-14 victory over Tampa Bay

By Eric Mullin

NBC Universal, Inc.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had a record night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In his fifth career playoff game, Prescott tied the Cowboys' single-game postseason record for passing touchdowns. The seventh-year pro threw for four touchdowns, and rushed for one, in Dallas' 31-14 wild-card game rout of Tom Brady and the Bucs on Monday.

Troy Aikman and Roger Staubach are the only other Cowboys quarterbacks to achieve the feat. Aikman threw for four touchdowns in Dallas' Super Bowl XXVII win over the Buffalo Bills while Staubach did so in an NFC Championship Game win over the Los Angeles Rams in the 1975 season.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Prescott's record-tying touchdown pass came on a fourth down in the fourth quarter when he hit a wide-open CeeDee Lamb for an 18-yard score.

Prescott, who finished 25 of 33 passing for 305 yards against Tampa Bay, also broke a franchise record held by Aikman.

Sports

NFL Playoffs

Chargers' Joey Bosa Rips Officials in NSFW Tirade After Playoff Collapse

Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Passes Larry Bird for All-Time Celtics Record

After starting 0-for-3, Prescott completed a record-setting 11 consecutive passes. That topped Aikman's 10 straight completions in Dallas' Super Bowl XXX victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Prescott and Co. will next visit the No. 2 San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round on Sunday.

This article tagged under:

Dallas CowboysNFLNFL PlayoffsDak Prescott
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us