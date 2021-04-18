How to Watch Bruins-Capitals on NBC10 Boston

Following three straight wins, the Bruins are looking to clinch another victory against the Washington Capitals this afternoon.

Boston takes on Washington on Sunday at 12 p.m. at the TD Garden.

The TD Garden reopened for 12% capacity on March 22, but if you're not one of the lucky roughly 2,000 people heading to the game Sunday, don't worry — you can watch the game on TV, on desktop and on your mobile devices.

Here's what you need to know:

On TV: You can watch the game on NBC10 Boston at noon. Here's where to find NBC10 Boston where you live.

On Desktop or Mobile Devices: You can watch the game on desktop and mobile by clicking here. For mobile, you will be prompted to download the NBC Sports App if you haven't already. If you already have the app downloaded, you will immediately be directed to the mobile viewing experience.