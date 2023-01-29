jalen hurts

Jalen Hurts Arrives in Snazzy Fit Before Eagles-49ers NFC Title Game

The Eagles are looking to defeat the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game

By Marsha Green

NBC Universal, Inc.

Jalen Hurts arrives in snazzy fit before NFC Championship Game originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Jalen Hurts is ready to go.

The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback arrived at Lincoln Financial Field, where his team will host the San Francisco 49ers for Sunday’s NFC Championship Game showdown. The 24-year-old star QB arrived in an eye-catching full purple ensemble, one that turned heads on social media. 

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Hurts' purple leather jacket and purple pants were accompanied by a white shirt, white sneakers and his signature "breed of one" diamond chain. 

It's not the first time that Hurts has shown up to a game wearing a pregame fit that is worth conversation. Last November, Hurts arrived at a regular season contest against the Washington Commanders wearing a full purple suit. 

Sports

Boston Celtics

Celtics' Jaylen Brown Finds Redemption Amid Tension-Filled Finish Vs. Lakers

Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Shares Humorous Reaction to LeBron James No-Call in Celtics-Lakers

But he's not alone, he and his teammate, wide receiver DeVonta Smith, are often dressed to impress. And today is no different.

Hurts, Smith and the Eagles are looking to defeat the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game. The NFC's top two teams will battle for a spot in Super Bowl LVII. And if the team plays as well as they arrived at the game, a blowout may be on the horizon.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

jalen hurtsPhiladelphia Eagles
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us