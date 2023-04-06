NBA Denies Mark Cuban's Game Protest of Warriors' Win Over Mavericks

NBA denies Cuban's protest of Warriors' win vs. Mavs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It looks like the Warriors and Dallas Mavericks won’t meet again in the regular season.

The NBA has denied Mark Cuban’s protest of the Warriors’ 127-125 win over the Mavericks on March 22, the league announced in a statement Thursday.

Cuban claimed that after the ball went out of bounds, officials and announcers said it was Dallas’ ball. A timeout was called, and Cuban says that’s when officials changed the call but never told them.

Because the strange incident unfolded late in the third quarter, though, the league determined the events didn’t affect the result of the contest.

“The incident occurred with nearly 14 minutes remaining in the game, and Dallas thereafter took the lead twice in the final four minutes,” the statement from the NBA read. “Under these circumstances, Dallas was not able to show -- as required under the standard for NBA game protests -- that it was deprived of a fair opportunity to win the game, and the protest failed on that basis alone.”

After the game, Cuban went on Twitter and absolutely blasted the game officials.

For those wondering about the play with 1:54 to go on the 3rd, let me explain what happened. The ref called Mavs ball . The announcer announced it. Then there was a timeout . During the time out the official changed the call and never told us. Then when they saw us line up as… — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) March 23, 2023

Only two refs were on that side of the court and we had 2 guys at half court going to in bound. The other ref obviously thought it was our ball as well. https://t.co/NSTsj5CWKY pic.twitter.com/cStupauXiV — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) March 23, 2023

However, the league said Cuban’s accusations were false.

“Following the game, Dallas governor Mark Cuban posted on Twitter that the officials had originally awarded possession to Dallas on the play and then during the timeout changed the call,” the statement continued. “Those public statements were inaccurate, and in its written submission in support of its protest, Dallas agreed that the referee signaled possession to Golden State.”

On Wednesday, before the league made an official decision, Cuban was confident the Mavericks would win the protest.

"We'll win," Cuban told reporters in Dallas before the Mavericks' game against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday. "They just won't re-play it."

If the protest was ruled successful, the Warriors' win would be taken away from the standings and the game would be replayed from the time the disputed play occurred. Golden State would have to go back to Dallas and the game would resume with the Warriors leading 88-87 with 1:59 remaining in the third quarter.

The league concluded that although the officials could have "taken steps to better manage this particular situation", there wasn't enough evidence to uphold the protest.